derek-acorah-died-of-pneumonia-after-brief-illness,-wife-gwen-reveals

Derek Acorah ‘died of pneumonia’, his wife Gwen has revealed.

The medium – most known for his stint on Most Haunted and Celebrity Big Brother – passed away aged 69, following a ‘brief illness’.

And Gwen has explained he was ‘taken really quickly’ after he became sick.

‘He was taken really quickly. It was pneumonia which got him in the end,’ she said. ‘He developed sepsis and was in intensive care. I’m heartbroken to have lost him.

‘It’s devastating that’s he’s gone.’

She confirmed the tragic news in a heartbreaking statement on her Facebook page.

‘Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness,’ it read.

‘Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough.’

Gwen also appeared to slam an unknown couple who ‘hounded’ the late Celebrity Big Brother star on his deathbed, stating she ‘won’t forget’ their actions.

‘To the vile couple who hounded him for responses to their ridiculous campaign whilst he was in Intensive Care in a coma, I hope you have the decency to hang your heads in shame,’ she continued.

‘I have things to deal with now but I won’t forget nor will I forgive what you have done!’

Discussing this further, she told the Sun Derek wasn’t fussed about those who trolled him, but she is ‘upset’ about their words.

Suggesting they were ‘jealous’ of the late star, she added: ‘I’m upset about it, especially as they were sending messages while he was in intensive care.

‘I know they probably didn’t know he was so ill but they should be ashamed of themselves.’

Derek died just weeks before his 70th birthday, with tributes pouring in for the late star on social media.

In one of his last social media posts, the noted paranormal expert explained he had been feeling sick.

Wishing his fans a happy New Year on Facebook, he shared: ‘Good morning everybody and I hope you’ve all had a spectacular celebration bringing in the new year and the new decade.

‘I spent the time quietly at home with Gwen as we’ve both had the awful flu bug which has brought us down so low, hence the reason for my lack of live presence on Facebook.

‘I hope to be back within the next couple of days when I will be giving messages from spirit for the New Year. Have a wonderful day everybody and much love to you all! X.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted Derek’s rep for a comment.





