derek-acorah-complained-of-illness-in-new-year-post-just-days-before-tragic-death

Derek Acorah complained of an illness just days before his death.

The medium died aged 69, with his wife Gwen confirming the sad news.

And in one of his last social media posts, the Most Haunted star explained he had been feeling sick.

Wishing his fans a happy New Year on Facebook, he shared: ‘Good morning everybody and I hope you’ve all had a spectacular celebration bringing in the new year and the new decade.

‘I spent the time quietly at home with Gwen as we’ve both had the awful flu bug which has brought us down so low, hence the reason for my lack of live presence on Facebook.

‘I hope to be back within the next couple of days when I will be giving messages from spirit for the New Year. Have a wonderful day everybody and much love to you all! X.’

Derek sadly died shortly after, following a ‘brief illness’.

Gwen announced his death on a statement on her own Facebook page, posting: ‘Farewell my love! I will miss you forever!

‘I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness.

‘Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough.’

She also appeared to slam a couple who ‘hounded’ the late Celebrity Big Brother star while he was in a coma, stating she ‘won’t forget’ their actions.

‘To the vile couple who hounded him for responses to their ridiculous campaign whilst he was in Intensive Care in a coma, I hope you have the decency to hang your heads in shame,’ she added.

‘I have things to deal with now but I won’t forget nor will I forgive what you have done!’

Derek passed away just weeks before his 70th birthday.

Tributes poured in on social media, with many flocking to Twitter to pay their respects.

‘From our first day together, I always stood by your side, till our last day,’ one shared.

‘I feel so honoured, privileged and so blessed to have been part of yours and your family’s lives for so many years, but most of all to have been your friend.I will never, ever forget you @derek_acorah.’

‘Heaven gained an angel. A true gentleman and one of my husband’s dearest friends,’ another posted. ‘My heart goes out to his wonderful wife Gwen and their family. We will love and miss you forever.

‘Shine bright Derek and sleep tight xxx YNWA @derek_acorah.’





