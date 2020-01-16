derby-county-faces-possible-points-deduction-after-efl-charges-club-over-alleged-breach-of-financial-rules

Derby County are the latest Championship club to be charged by the English Football League over alleged breaches of financial rules.

The East Midlands club are facing a possible deduction of up to 12 points if found guilty of recording “excess losses” over the amount permitted in the EFL’s profitability and sustainability regulations.

Derby’s charge is understood to relate to the £80 million sale of their Pride Park Stadium to a company owned by chairman Mel Morris, which enabled the club to secure a pre-tax profit of £14.6 million in their 2017/18 accounts.

Morris has always maintained that the sale of fixed assets was previously allowed in the rules and Derby are set to contest the charge in front of an independent disciplinary commission.

But it is understood the EFL carried out an independent review of the stadium in November and the valuation was significantly lower at around £50m.

A number of Championship clubs have been insisting that Derby circumnavigated the rules by unfair means and Middlesbrough chairman, Steve Gibson, even threatened to sue them days before the Championship play-off final last season.