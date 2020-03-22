Deputies: Woman found shot dead in Allegan Co.

Posted by — March 22, 2020
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was shot and

killed in Allegan County.

Investigators say they were called to a domestic situation around 4 p.m. Saturday at a home on Mexico Lane in Lee Township, about 13 miles west of Allegan.

Officers say they arrived to an active and chaotic scene. After getting numerous people under control, authorities say they searched the home and found a woman in a bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Medical crews tried to save her, but she was determined to be dead at the scene, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the victim appears to be in her 30s.

The scene has been cleared but the investigation is expected to last for some time.

 

