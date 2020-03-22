Deputies look for suspect in Ottawa Co. robbery

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in News Leave a reply
deputies-look-for-suspect-in-ottawa-co.-robbery

 

SPRING
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an Ottawa County gas station was
robbed Saturday night.

It happened around 9: 45 p.m. at the Admiral gas station on Lloyds Bayou Drive in Spring Lake Township.

Deputies
say a man walked into the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.
The man took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store, according to
the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Nobody
was injured. The suspect is still at large.

The suspect is described as being 6 feet tall and having brown hair. He was wearing a black coat, black shirt, and baseball hat with a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.88.SILENT.

