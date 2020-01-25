deputies-detail-grisly-murder-scene-in-anthony-todt’s-florida-home

January 24, 2020 | 7: 21pm

Alleged family murderer Anthony Todt was found with the bodies of his wife and kids wrapped in blankets and left to decay in his bedroom, according to authorities’ grisly reports from the crime scene released Friday.

The local sheriff deputies were immediately struck by a “strong foul odor” when they first stepped foot in Todt’s Celebration, Florida, home on Monday, Jan. 13 — what they discovered to be the stench from the bodies that had permeated from his second-floor room.

Todt allegedly confessed to the slayings and is facing four charges of murder in the death of his wife, Meghan, 42, their three chidlren — Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. All but Zoe were found with stab wounds at the scene and were “very visibly” decomposing, a deputy said.

“While standing outside of the master bedroom, I could see a person laying on the floor who was wrapped in blankets,” one deputy reported. “Sticking out of the blankets was a foot that was black and blue in color.”

The deputies discovered all four bodies of the family while accompanying federal agents to the home to serve a warrant for Todt’s arrest over allegations of health care fraud.

They entered the home after noticing the front door was unlocked, according to the incident reports from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

At that point Todt’s family hadn’t heard from them for more than a week and Anthony Todt was staring down mounting financial debts. The family was facing eviction from their rental home in Florida as well as at Anthony’s physical therapy practice back in Colchester, Connecticut.

The Todt family Facebook

Todt came to the stairs as the authorities entered and claimed that his wife was sleeping in the master bedroom. But he was clearly disturbed, deputies said.

“Anthony could barely stand and appeared to be disgruntled and shaking,” a deputy reported.

They called Meghan’s name. When they heard no response they ascended the flight of stairs; found the bodies and placed Todt under arrest.

Todt was last seen by family on Thanksgiving, after he was recently interviewed by federal agents for their fraud investigation.

“There are concerns,” a federal agent said in a phone call to the sheriff’s office before they descended on the home. “[Todt] does know that he is being investigated and as far as I know he’s tapped out of all his financial resources.”