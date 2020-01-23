depraved-gary-and-heather-talbot-face-‘significant’-jail-time-over-rape-of-toddler







Gary and Heather Talbot

A married Co Down couple who photographed themselves naked abusing a toddler were warned that they faced “significant sentences”.

Gary and Heather Talbot, were told by Judge Peirs Grant that their case involved very serious offences in which they had betrayed the trust of a very young child and that it was only realistic for them to expect to be given significant jail terms when sentenced next month.

In May last year, the paedophiles from Kinghill Avenue, in Newcastle, pleaded guilty to a series of sex offences, committed between 2001 and 2003 against the child then aged, 18 months to when she was three years and three months old.

Gary Talbot, a 60-year-old postman and bus driver, admitted 16 charges including two rapes, gross indecency, indecent assault, and taking and distributing indecent images of the child. He also admitted a separate charge of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old teen sometime between July 2012 and July 2014.

His 59-year-old wife Heather admitted 10 charges, including aiding and abetting her husband to rape the little girl, indecently assaulting her, committing acts of gross indecency, in addition to three charges of taking indecent images of the youngster.

Both sat in the dock just yards from their now grown-up victim, sitting in the public gallery supported by family and friends.

At one stage Gary Talbot, who listened to the details of his crimes with eyes closed shut, appeared to shake his head from side to side, while his wife kept looking to the side, her eyes cast down.

Lawyers for the depraved pair told Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, that little could be said in their mitigation, save their guilty pleas, demonstrative of their remorse and shame, and for which they were entitled to credit in determining their ultimate sentence.

