departed-$2m-sponsor-lashes-‘disgusting’-dogs

A family restaurant chain owner who withdrew from a $2 million Bulldogs sponsorship due to the school girl sex scandal has branded the actions of two players “disgusting” and “repulsive”.

Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera are at risk of being sacked by Canterbury after taking two 17-year-old girls back to the team hotel during a visit to Port Macquarie. The girls were above the legal age of consent, but attended a high school visited by the Bulldogs.

Okunbor, 23, appears at most risk of having his contract torn up after a social media exchange with one of the girls emerged. It confirmed that the Bulldogs player met the girl during the school visit and they then made plans to meet that night.

Rami Ykmour, owner of the Rashay’s restaurant chain, said that he had no choice but to backflip on a planned major sponsorship with the Bulldogs. The club will begin its NRL season on Thursday night against Parramatta $2 million poorer.

Bulldogs players Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor. (Getty)

“It’s a shame two players could wreck it for everyone,” Ykmour told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s disgusting. It’s repulsive, to be honest. That’s something else. If they sack them, I would stand by the club and the NRL’s decision.

“When you have your own kids you see things differently. I have children myself that go to school, so when you hear stories like this you have no choice but to walk away. We’re a family restaurant and when I told my wife about what was about to come out in the media, she said we had to get out of it.

“She said, ‘We can’t do it because it doesn’t align with our brand’. I didn’t have a choice. We don’t stand for that, and it’s great to see the Bulldogs don’t stand for it either.”

Bulldogs winger Jayden Okunbor could be sacked by the club. (Getty)

Ykmour said that Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill had accepted his decision.

The fate of Okunbor and Harawira-Naera will ultimately rest with the NRL. Chief executive Todd Greenberg seems intent on making an example of the players, with the NRL’s schools and community program a crucial part of rugby league.

“Rest assured, if these breaches are sustained the players will face significant sanctions which will both meet community expectation, and send a message to every single player in our game,” Greenberg said on Wednesday night.