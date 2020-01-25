deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-ii:-frank-warren-warns-over-anthony-joshua-step-aside-offer

I can categorically say Anthony Joshua didn’t meet with any of Deontay Wilder’s team. When I saw his comments, I immediately rang Shelly Finkel and he had no idea what Joshua was talking about. It’s just all rubbish. The bottom line is, they can have 10,000 meetings, but all three fighters are already under contract.

Tyson Fury, Wilder, Joshua – they all have their 2020 mapped out. Joshua has two mandatories or he vacates a title. Tyson and Wilder fight on 22 February and the loser has the right to invoke a trilogy fight. That’s in their contracts.

Can things change? Of course, but it’ll be expensive to do that. And I mean really expensive. Whatever this fight makes, Joshua will have to match it to get the loser to step aside. That will be millions upon millions of pounds.

But to talk now all glib about a ‘curve-ball offer’ is rubbish. It’s more difficult now to do a heavyweight unification fight than ever before. Wilder and Tyson are tied into two fights, Joshua has his mandatories. Joshua knows full well he’s talking nonsense. Is he trying to con the public?

He’s certainly playing dumb. Joshua will say anything at this stage. Why did he say he’d go spar with Tyson? He never had any intention of doing that either.

These fights can be made. Wilder and Tyson don’t just talk about the big fights, they actually make them. Tyson will fight wherever he gets the most money. In his head, and my head, he’s beaten Wilder already.

If he beats him again, he’d definitely want to fight Joshua, but there’s contractual commitments with Wilder. And, Joshua has got to beat Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk! The big concern is Joshua has been wobbled by his recent opponents.

A Fury-Joshua fight belongs in the UK, in my opinion. But, with all the money swirling around out there, it could be held elsewhere. Money might be the thing that convinces Joshua to take the fight with Tyson.

I can definitely see Tyson retiring after three more fights, but I can also see him fighting until he’s 50! He makes decisions day to day.

Tyson said he’d want to fight Wilder, Joshua and Dillian Whyte in his last three fights. The only change I’d make to that is Whyte, because I’d hope Daniel Dubois would be up there by then.

Speaking of Dubois, I’m confident we can get this Joe Joyce fight together. Talks are definitely going in the right direction. Maybe it’s too early to make this fight, but I want to deliver big fights for the fans. And Daniel wants to deliver as well.

Frank’s dream fights in 2020

Josh Warrington vs Shakur Stevenson

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Liam Williams vs Demetrius Andrade

Jack Catterall vs Jose Ramirez/Viktor Postol

