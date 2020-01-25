Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: How to watch Wilder v Fury 2 – TV, live stream, UK start time

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face off in February after going toe-to-toe in one of the finest heavyweight bouts in recent history.

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a controversial split draw decision in December 2018.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury.

When is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2?

The fight will take place on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

Where is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury taking place?

The fight will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA.

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury undercard

TBC

How to watch and live stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury in the UK

The fight is expected to be live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

Fans will be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee

You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard ahead of Wilder and Fury’s showdown, with several big names expected to be confirmed on the card.

How to watch and live stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury in the US

Fans can watch the fight live in the US via DAZN.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan with prices as low as $8.33 per month.

An annual pass will boast coverage of the biggest names in boxing throughout 2019 and into 2020.