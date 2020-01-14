deontay-wilder-slams-‘weak’-anthony-joshua-and-tyson-fury-over-sparring-offer

Deontay Wilder has hit out at heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for suggesting they could spar each other in preparation for the Gypsy King’s rematch with Wilder next month.

AJ rather cheekily, and publically, offered to help out Fury following his own victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in December, with Fury accepting the offer – though he claims there has been no contact from Joshua since then, branding him a ‘coward’.

Wilder has not spoken previously about the possibility of Joshua and Fury joining forces to try and beat him, and he believes it shows how much both fighters fear him.

Asked what he made of Joshua’s offer to spar with Fury, Wilder told Seconds Out: ‘Really my thoughts was that they’re weak, you know what I’m saying?

‘On the opposite side of the field, I feel like it made me have more confidence, it made me feel superior.

‘Because these two British guys are trying to team up against me to get me out of here, to knock me off my reign and off the throne and stuff like that.

‘So I took the negative side and I also took the positive side. And it’s been official for me, it makes me look like a real killer.’

Joshua would be keen to try and unify the division with a huge fight against Wilder if he overcomes Fury in Las Vegas, though the WBC champion is not convinced by how serious he is about facing him.

He continued: ‘At this moment in time my whole focus is on Fury. This is going to be a great promotion, February 22 is going to be a great fight. We’re not worried about the outside guys right now.

‘They will have their time once this fight is over with. And we just hope they keep that same energy. There really is no point in talking about it right now because we don’t know who is going to win this thing.’

