deontay-wilder-is-the-hardest-punching-heavyweight-of-all-time,-warns-david-haye-ahead-of-tyson-fury-rematch

David Haye believes Deontay Wilder is the hardest-hitting heavyweight of all time, recalling his own experiences sparring with ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

Wilder puts his WBC title on the line against Tyson Fury once again on 22 February in a rematch of their December 2018 classic.

That night, the undefeated American put Fury down with a shuddering shot in the final round – only for ‘The Gypsy King’ to rise from the canvas as the two battled out a controversial split decision draw.

But ahead of the match in Las Vegas, former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion Haye has warned of Wilder’s devastating power, insisting he will go down as the biggest puncher of all-time.

“I truly think he’s the hardest punching heavyweight ever. It sounds like an exaggeration,” he told BT Sport.

Wilder left the durable Ortiz in a heap last November. (Getty Images)

“I got hit by Wilder in sparring – and I’ve been hit by Wladimir Klitschko on the chin with 10oz gloves – there was more effect from Wilder hitting me on the top of the head with 18oz gloves with me wearing a head guard – it wasn’t even clean, it was glancing, but I felt that more.

“I remember thinking after the first time I sparred him, ‘This guy’s going to do something.’

“He was wild, all over the place but the power.

“One thing also no-one really mentions is Deontay Wilder’s punch resistance.

“He can take a shot. I was giving him some digs; I’ve buzzed him a bit and he’s been back wanting more.”

