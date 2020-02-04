deon-cole-coming-to-the-pageant

Deon Cole coming to the Pageant

Deon ColeCourtesy of the artist

Comedian and actor Deon Cole of “Black-ish” is at the Pageant with a show on June 6 as part of his “Coleology Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30.50-$50.50 and go on sale  at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.Get more information at thepageant.com.In addition to “Black-ish,” Cole is also seen on “Grown-ish.”

