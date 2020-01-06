dentist-‘set-five-year-old-girl’s-mouth-on-fire-while-putting-crowns-on-her-teeth’

A dentist set a five year-old girl’s mouth on fire while putting multiple crowns on her teeth, a lawsuit alleges.

Deep Karan Dhillon reportedly triggered the blaze while using a tool called a diamond burr to smooth the child’s teeth while she was anesthetized.

His burr is said to have triggered a spark which caused a throat pack in the girl’s mouth ‘to ignite and produce a fire,’ a lawsuit filed by the child’s parents alleges.

The fire, which is said to have lasted one or two seconds, allegedly happened around a year ago at Just For Kids Dentistry and Orthodontics in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Afterwards, the girl was rushed to the city’s University Medical Center, where she spent four days being treated for burns to her palate and lower lip.

New law would only free child molesters from prison if they agree to be castrated

The Las Vegas Review-Journal says the lawsuit details burns the girl suffered to her epiglottis (flap of cartilage behind the tonge), throat, tongue, mouth, lips and other surrounding areas.

It further states that some of the injuries sustained by the child ‘may be permanent and disabling.’

A week after being discharged, the girl is said to have returned to hospital for nine days because of continued issues with the burns and associated hearing problems.

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon Donald Testa, who provided an affidavit for the suit said: ‘It is my opinion that Just 4 Kids breached the standard of care by failing to adequately protect the airway, and committing a series of acts which set up a truly “incendiary” situation.’

The lawsuit seeks more than $15,000 in damages over claims Dhillon ‘fell below the minimally acceptable standard of dental care.’

It accuses him of causing ‘disabilities, disfigurement, pain and suffering, future surgical procedures and loss of enjoyment of life.’

Dhillon, who has a clean disciplinary record, has yet to comment on the suit filed against him.