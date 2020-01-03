dense-fog,-power-outage-ground-flights-at-nepal’s-international-airport

Visibility had slumped to 1200 metres resulting in cancellations at Nepal airport (File)

Kathmandu:

Flight operations were halted at Nepal’s sole International airport in Kathmandu on Friday due to adverse weather conditions and a power outage, an airport official said.

The visibility at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu slumped to 1200 metres on Friday afternoon due to the dense fog, airport official Devendra KC told ANI.

Several flights to and from other domestic airports in the Himalayan country were also disrupted due to poor visibility since Friday morning.