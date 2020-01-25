dense-fog-causes-some-flight-delays-at-lax

Thick morning fog caused some flight delays at Los Angeles International Airport early Saturday.
“We expect the FAA to have a ground delay program, in which arriving aircraft headed to LAX are held for a time at departure airports to space out flights, through about 1 p.m. Average delays are about one hour but please check your flight status w/your airline,” LAX tweeted at 8: 23 a.m. Saturday.
A dense fog advisory from the National Weather Service expired at 9 a.m., and LAX tweeted at 9: 32 a.m. that the FAA ground delay was canceled but some lingering delays might still be possible.
