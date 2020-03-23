Dennis Rodman Wants To Wrestle Rob Gronkowski, Because Of Course He Does

Following former NFL star Rob Gronkowski’s Friday Night Smackdown debut of wacky jigs, ringpost humping, and social regicide, it makes sense that WWE Superstars like King Corbin would be gunning for him. Funny enough, it turns out he’s got a WCW legend targeting him as well.
In WWE Network’s recent WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild, NBA legend Dennis Rodman spoke out about how Gronk’s WWE debut made him want to come out of retirement and step back into the squared circle. Here’s what he had to say.

“Someone asked me, ‘Dennis you want to wrestle again?’ I could tell you a guy I really want to wrestle and that’s Gronkowski. I mean that guy from New England. He talks a lot of shit. I’m fifty years old, you’re 32, 33 years old, great. It don’t matter to me, let’s go ahead and do this shit. This ain’t about me making any money, I’ll just go out and wrestle his ass. Let’s go on and do it.”
The Worm wrestled four times between 1997 and 2000 — spanning two decades! — and holds an unimpressive 1-4 record. His only win came in the main event of WCW’s Bash at the Beach ’98, wherein he teamed with Hollywood Hogan to defeat Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone. He was less successful against Lex Luger and The Giant (Bash ’97), Randy Savage (Road Wild ’99), and Curt Hennig (i-G Rodman Down Under in 2000).
There’s a lot of weird stuff happening in the world right now, but the weirdest might be how close we are to WWE signing Dennis Rodman and Hulk Hogan versus Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley.

