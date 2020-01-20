denise-welsh-mysteriously-cuts-fka-twigs-out-of-group-pic-with-matt-healy

Is Denise Welch trying to keep Matt Healy’s (rumoured) relationship with FKA twigs top secret and shielded from the press?

We ask because RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Vinegar Strokes shared an Instagram picture of himself with his arm around Loose Women legend Denise, her actor father Vin Welch, The 1975’s Matt Healy, and singer FKA twigs at RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2020.

Yet the very same image also surfaced on Denise’s Instagram page, but FKA twigs had been bizarrely cropped out. Denise tagged her son and Vinegar Strokes in the post, along with the caption: ‘Best time ever.’

Meanwhile, Vinegar Strokes had shared the caption: ‘So wonderful to meet the gorgeous @denise_welch, @fkatwigs, @trumanblack and their fabulous family backstage at #DragConUK today.’

Even though Denise excluded FKA twigs from her social media images, the pair were reportedly ‘getting along great’, according to source speaking to E! Online. The reported couple were also supporting Denise who was hosting part of the event.

‘Matt Healy and FKA twigs were smiling and holding hands while having a great time walking around and watching the shows together.

‘It definitely appeared like the two are more than just friends. The two kept a pretty low profile, attending the event in support of Matt’s mum Denise Welch, who was the emcee for one of the events. Denise and FKA twigs were getting along great. They were very comfortable around each other.’

FKA and Matt sparked romance rumours after the pair were spotted making their way through LAX Airport together last week.

The British musicians seemingly spent Christmas Eve together too, after the pair were pictured standing next to each other in a photo by singer and songwriter Jennie Vee.

‘Beautiful Christmas Eve Dinner with our musical friends thank you,’ Jennie captioned the photo.

An employee of a Lush store in London took a photo with Matt on another occasion and FKA twigs, 31, is seen browsing products in the background.

FKA twigs – real name Tahliah Barnett – was previously in a high-profile relationship with actor Robert Pattinson. They became engaged in 2015, before calling it off two years later.

Meanwhile, it’s the first time Matt has been romantically-linked to someone following the end of his four-year relationship with model Gabriella Brooks last August. She’s now dating actor Liam Hemsworth and was recently introduced to his parents.





