denise-welch-claims-harry-and-meghan-‘need-to-be-protected’-from-piers-morgan

Denise Welch has made a dig at Piers Morgan over his continued criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On Monday morning’s Good Morning Britain, Piers branded the pair “spoilt brats” over their decision to step back from royal life.

Denise spoke about Piers’ comments on today’s Loose Women and insisted the royal couple “need to be protected” from the presenter.

Piers has hugely criticised the royal couple (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan snaps at Susanna Reid in rant about ‘spoilt brats’ Meghan and Harry

Speaking about Meghan and Harry’s decision, Denise said: “I’ve been subject to trolling and when you’re at the centre of that storm it’s horrendous.

“She’s had that since day one. Everyone’s been saying, ‘she’s bringing down the royal family – she’s manipulating Prince Harry.’

To me, if we need to pay for this security, we need to protect them from Piers Morgan.

“It’s a joint decision and Harry’s thought, in my opinion, ‘we’ve got one crack at life I’m not putting myself or you through what my mother went through, I’m not going to be the king but I will still volunteer my services to the family.'”

She continued: “To me, if we need to pay for their security, we need to protect them from Piers Morgan.”

Piers branded the pair “spoilt brats” (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this month, the couple announced they would be stepping away from their roles as senior royals and will work to become “financially independent” while still “fully supporting” the Queen.

Today, Piers ranted on Good Morning Britain over the couple’s decision.

At the start of the show, Piers said: “The Queen’s just had to fire her middle son, Andrew, over a pedophile scandal, her 98-year-old husband has been in and out of the hospital, he’s bed-bound at the moment.

“And right at that moment, these two little spoilt brats have come along and are holding her to ransom about the entire way the monarchy works and I’m sorry, but I think it’s completely and utterly outrageous to treat the Queen in this way.

“If they want to leave, if they’ve had enough and she wants to up sticks and disappear after 18 months of marriage, then that’s fine.

In the wake of the Prince Harry and Meghan crisis, @piersmorgan just couldn’t wait to say… ‘I told you so’. 🙄#GMB pic.twitter.com/0c2ykJ3rQP — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 13, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan slams GMB guest who brands him ‘racist’ in Meghan debate

“I always thought you’d do this anyway, you quit everything. That’s your right, Meghan. But you’re not going to have taxpayer’s money to do it.”

On Monday, Harry and William will join Her Majesty as well as Charles to discuss the Sussexes’ future.

A source recently told The Sun: “The family will gather on Monday at Sandringham to talk things through. Attendees will be Her Majesty, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

“Making a change to the working lives and the role in the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will require both complex and thoughtful discussions.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.