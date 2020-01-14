denise-welch-accuses-prince-charles-of-having-had-an-affair-as-she-slams-meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-backlash

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Denise Welch has come out to staunchly defend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Loose Women, declaring that they’re ‘at least not having affairs like the rest of the Royal family’.

The TV panellist let loose on the show saying that the Royals were ‘hugely dysfunctional’ and thought it was wrong that Meghan and Harry are being vilified for stepping back from it.

Saira Khan, who was livid that she ‘couldn’t scrutinise the couple anymore for fear of being called racist’, used them flying private jets as an example of when they should be called out with it not being down to race.

But Denise backed them up, and came with examples of how Meghan Markle and Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, were being treated completely differently in similar situations – with Meghan getting unfairly harsh critiques.

She then declared: ‘They’re not having affairs with everybody like the rest of the Royal family! That’s what gets me.

‘We all have dysfunctional families to a degree, but we’re talking about an incredibly dysfunctional family where these people are being demonised as if they’ve done something terribly, terribly wrong.’

Continuing her point, she said: ‘Whereas the family of old… would they rather it that she had an eating disorder? And that he’s having an affair and that been having affairs for 100 years, the poor girl?’

‘But how do you know people have had affairs?,’ Saira quizzed.

Denise then said as a matter of fact, and said: ‘We know Prince Charles had an affair.’

Saira then defended. ‘We weren’t a fly on the wall though.’

Sticking to her point, Denise affirmed: ‘I think we know Prince Charles had an affair with Camilla, Saira!’

The conversation is the latest in a long line of daytime TV programmes who have spoken about racism in relation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down from the Royal family.

Piers Morgan has come under fire for numerous comments and arguments on Good Morning Britain, and was called out for having a ‘personal vendetta against Meghan’.

The host also claimed that Harry and Meghan were ‘bullying’ the queen, causing Denise Welch to say yesterday that the Royal couple ‘needed protecting from him’.

Phillip Schofield also got educated on white privilege by Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu after admitting he hadn’t seen criticism of Meghan that he considered racist.

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.





