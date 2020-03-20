denise-richards-raves-about-her-husband-on-his-birthday-amid-the-cheating-speculations

Denise Richards took to social media to mark her husband Aaron Phypers’ birthday and judging by her tribute post, it’s safe to assume that their relationship is going great! Furthermore, their #goals romance seems even more so since not too long ago, fans saw her really ‘angry’ amid an affair rumor!

As you might remember, in the newest trailer for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise was really upset and even crying!

However, they obviously put the drama aside on her man’s birthday and she shared a sweet post to mark his big day.

Alongside a number of pics, she wrote: ‘Happy birthday to my better half @aaronwilliamcameron. I love you so much…#soulmate #besthusbandever.’

The two have been married for a bit over a year and a half and they have already had massive ups and downs

As for the snaps that accompanied the touching message, they were of the married couple together, one even from their wedding in Malibu.

The candid pic shows Denise gazing up at her groom with her arms around his neck, the two getting close to seemingly share a kiss.

In the background, the blue ocean can be seen, as well as pink flowers cascading down.

A small part of her gorgeous wedding dress can also be seen, the gown designed by Mark Zunino featuring floral appliqués and looking like straight out of a fairytale.

The next snap is black and white and features the birthday boy riding a motorcycle down a palm tree-lined street.

The third photo shows the pair kissing at the beach while the last is a pic of both of them again, this time the man gazing at her as lovingly as ever.

It’s great to see that the couple has managed to get over the cheating rumors drama, although it’s still not clear whether they are completely done with that chapter or if they just pressed pause on it for the sake of her husband’s birthday.



