denise-richards-gets-away-from-it-all-in-madrid-after-denying-brandi-glanville-affair-claims

Denise Richards got a way from it all as she carried on with her day job in Madrid amid claims she had an affair with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Brandi Glanville.

The star made her first public appearance since it was claimed she stormed off the reality TV show after being confronted by castmates about the speculation.

But the model’s reps quickly denied the allegation, telling DailyMail.com: ‘The story isn’t true’.

It was business as usual for Denise as she attended a screening of Glow and Darkness on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old was all smiles as she posed for pictures in a jaw-dropping outfit.

Wearing her long blonde hair down, she showed off her her svelte figure in a black lacy bodysuit underneath a part of straight black trousers wth a split up the side to the knee.

Placing her hands on her hips she posed for press and put on a big smile, defiantly dismissing the rumours.

Denise has been backed up by her co-star Camille Grammer, who hit back on Instagram.

Commenting underneath a post about the Beverly Hills report, she quipped: ‘It’s not true. Someone is desperate for a diamond.’

A fan quizzed the star: ‘You’re saying this doesn’t come up this season?’

To which Camille replied: ‘It may come up… a desperate person looking to start drama to get back in the show full time. Some people will lie about anything SMH.’

She later noted to another follower: ‘The story isn’t true. It may play out this season.. I don’t know? She didn’t do anything with BG.’

Insiders spilled all the Mail, claiming Denise and Brandi were seeing each other for around six months at the start of 2019.

The moment is said to be caught on tape when the cast filmed scenes in Rome.





