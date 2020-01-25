denis-villeneuve-hints-another-‘blade-runner’-film-could-be-on-the-way

The director of Blade Runner 2049 has expressed an interest in helming another film in the franchise but only if it was to be an “original” story and not a sequel.

Denis Villeneuve, who directed the 2017 sequel to Blade Runner (1982) said he would like to head up another movie as a separate project rather than a continuation of the first two films.

“It’s such an inspiring place, the Blade Runner world,” Villeneuve told Empire.

“The problem I have is the word ‘sequel’. I think cinema needs original stories. But if you ask me if I’d like to revisit this universe in a different way, I can say yes. It would need to be a project on its own. Something disconnected from both other movies. A detective noir story set in the future…I wake up sometimes in the night dreaming about it.”

Blade Runner 2049 was a critical success despite grossing $260 million at the worldwide box office, a figure that was lower than hoped (via FlickeringMyth).

In a 5 star review of the film, NME said: “It’s all jaw-dropping, a world of smog and neon, where impossible skyscrapers carry the rich above the filth and tangle of cities built so densely that from above they look like a single block. It’s a triumph.

“Following Sicario and Arrival with this, Villeneuve has confirmed himself as the best director currently working in Hollywood. His sequel to a sci-fi landmark is itself a sci-fi landmark.”

Villeneuve is currently working on the film reboot of Dune, Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel that was published in 1965.

David Lynch directed the first film version in 1984, starring Kyle MacLachlan who would later go on to feature in Lynch’s cult TV horror-drama series Twin Peaks (1990-91).