denis-shapovalov-would-rather-pull-out-of-australian-open-than-risk-his-health-in-polluted-air

Canadian prodigy Denis Shapovalov has taken the toughest stance yet on bushfire smoke at the Australian Open, telling reporters that he would rather pull out of the tournament than risk his health in polluted air.

The issue of poor air quality has dogged the tournament’s qualifying competition, which came to an end on Saturday. Slovakia’s Dalila Jakupovic earned global headlines on Tuesday when she was forced to retire from her match with breathing difficulties.

If anything similar were to happen in the main event – which starts on Sunday night, UK time – the backlash against Tennis Australia would be significant. This event is known for being player-friendly, a reputation it risks if it sends big names out to compete in a heavy smoke haze.

Asked how he would respond if he felt conditions were unsafe, Shapovalov’s response was stark. “I wouldn’t play,” he said. “Obviously it’s a grand slam, it’s a big opportunity, but I’m 20 years old. I don’t want to risk my life, risk my health, being out there playing out there in these conditions, when I can for the next 10, 15 years.

“For my own health, if it gets bad, I just don’t see what the point is. I think everyone’s kind of on the same page. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone happy with the way things are being dealt with.”