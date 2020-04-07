demon-slayer-season-2:-release-date-are-you-also-all-excited-and-eagerly-waiting-for-the-next-release-of-the-demon-slayer?

Are you also all excited and eagerly waiting for the next release of the Demon Slayer Season 2?

The anime television series is produced by Hikaru Kondo, Akifumi Fujio, Masanori Miyake,

Yūma Takahashi.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki.

PLOT

The story thrills us with the amazing and brave story of Tanjiro Kamado, A charcoal seller, and a sole bread earner of the family after his father died. The character of Tanjiro is brave and kind-hearted and suddenly met with a shock that a demon slaughters his whole family. His sister Nezuko is a surviving character but turned into a demon but shows the human emotions too, and Tanjiro keeps on struggling to get back his sister back.

An encounter with Giyū Tomioka, a demon slayer, burns the candle of hope in tanjiro’s life to take revenge for the assessment of his family members and to turn his sister Nezuko back to human. Tanjiro is recruited by Giyū Tomioka to start his mission being a demon slayer.

GENRE

The Japanese manga series possess the Adventure, Dark Fantasy, Martial Arts in it.

RELEASE DATE

The first release of series popped out in April 2019. And with its release, it amazed the viewers with its amazing animation and fight scenes. Due to coronavirus, we can expect a bit delay in releasing the next season of the Demon Slayer. No fixed date is announced yet but no worries because the trailer is out on YouTube with a title, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: infinity Train Arc.

The pandemic affected the anime industry too, and delay in release is all expected and should be accepted. But no need to worry. We assure you to reveal every updated detail of Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: infinity Train Arc.

But do let us know what do you feel about season 2 of Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: infinity Train Arc? Wanna reveal any spoiler? Or Wanted to type down any of your opinions?

Let’s see what happens next but by then, don’t let your flames of excitement go low.

The Conjuring part 3 release date, cast and plots