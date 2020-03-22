demon-slayer-kimetsu-no-yaiba-season-2:-when-is-it-coming?-check-out-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more-details-here.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an anime T.V. series which is directed by Harou Sotozaki and produced by Hikaru Kondo, Akifumi Fujio, Masanori Miyake and Yūma Takahashi. It is based on a manga series of the same name which is written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotōge. The series is telecasted on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, BS11 and Toonami. A movie by the name Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, directed by Harou Sotozaki is scheduled to premiere in 2020.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2, will it happen?



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season one first aired in April 2019. It had a decent plot combined with action sequences and supernatural elements. The production house has decided to make another season, however they are dealing with a lot of financial and production problems. They are owing a lot of taxes. Yet they are working hard to continue to the series.

The initial release date has been delayed and there is no official announcement about the final release date. The movie is confirmed to be released before the second season of the show. That’s why the president of Ufotable Hikaru Kondo is busy working on it for the moment.

So there’s a long waiting time for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 to be released.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 plot



The brother sister duo of Tanjiro and Nezuko manage to survive a demon attack. However all of their family members are dead. Now even Tanziro is turning into a demon. So he sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family.

There’s no official news about the plot but season 2 is expected to continue where season 1 left off.