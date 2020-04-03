Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 release and details about the movie!

Posted by — April 4, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
demon-slayer:-kimetsu-no-yaiba-season-2-release-and-details-about-the-movie!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s first season has been labeled by many as the best anime of the year. 
The anime series is based on the popular Japanese manga of the same name. The adaptation has been done by studio Ufotable. This was announced in Weekly Shōnen Jump on June 4, 2018.
It had become very popular, and there is no doubt that there will be a second season. 
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season:

The show follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a normal boy who lives with his family and makes a living by selling charcoal. One unfortunate day, his family is attacked by demons, and only his sister, Nezuko is left alive. However, she has been turned into a demon. 
Now, it is up to Tanjiro to save her. He then goes on a mission to kill all the demons.
Season 1
The first season came out in April 2019 and ran till September of that year. The next season mostly won’t come out before 2021. This delay is caused due to the upcoming Demon Slayer film Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Train Arc, this year. 
Season 2
The development of the second is yet to start. That means we can either get it as early as next year or a couple of years may go by before the project sees the light of the day.
Movie
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Train Arc, the upcoming movie from the franchise is set to release in Fall, 2020. An official release date was not given. 
It might get delayed because of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, but let’s hope for the best.
An update with a trailer for the movie is going to be released on April 10, though. So stay tuned and we will be back with more updates!

You May Also Like

money-heist-season-4:-new-trailer,-release-date,-plot-[latest-updates]

Money Heist season 4: New Trailer, Release Date, Plot [Latest Updates]

ranveer-singh-and-deepika-padukone,-together-pledge-to-contribute-to-pm-cares:-‘every-bit-counts’

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone, Together Pledge To Contribute To PM-CARES: ‘Every Bit Counts’

kapil-sharma-says-ginni-surprised-him-by-baking-a-cake-on-his-b’day;-reveals-his-b’day-resolution

Kapil Sharma Says Ginni Surprised Him By Baking A Cake On His B’day; Reveals His B’day Resolution

taapsee-pannu-shares-a-new-look-with-a-short-bob-amid-coronavirus-lockdown

Taapsee Pannu Shares A New Look With A Short Bob Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *