democrats-question-timing-of-attack-that-took-out-iranian-military-commander-soleimani

January 5, 2020 | 1: 42pm | Updated January 5, 2020 | 1: 43pm

Democrats – including 2020 presidential hopefuls Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg – questioned the timing of President Trump’s deadly attack on a top Iranian military commander.

“The question we have to focus on is why now, why not a month ago, why not a month from now. The answer from the administration seems to be they can’t keep their stories straight,” Warren said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“The president could be facing an impeachment trial, [we] know he’s deeply upset about that, I think people are asking why this moment?” the Massachusetts senator asked. “Why does he … pick this highly inflammatory, highly dangerous action that moves us closer to war, we’ve been at war … 20 years in the Middle East.”

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., noted that Qassem Soleimani was a “bad figure” who had “American blood on his hands,” but said the Trump administration has so far “failed to demonstrate” why the operation was the right decision.

“When you’re dealing with the Middle East, you need to think about the next and the next move. This is not checkers,” Buttigieg said on CNN. “I don’t think any of us believe the president, or the people around him, … is going through all the consequences,” he added.

Trump, speaking about the drone strike that killed Soleimani at the Baghdad International Airport last Thursday, said the Quds Force commander had to be taken out because of imminent threats against US troops and interests in the Middle East.

“We took action last night to stop a war,” he said in a televised address to the nation. “We did not take action to start a war.”

Asked about how “imminent” the attacks were, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the decision was the right one.

“There’s no need to guess about what Soleimani would have been up to the day after, and the day after, and the day after,” Pompeo said on CNN. “We saw that he was plotting further plans to take down Americans, and in some cases many Americans. We took the right action to defend and protect America.”

But Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said he had not seen information that showed how the killing of Soleimani would prevent future attacks on Americans by Iran or militia groups it backs.

“I haven’t seen intelligence that taking out Soleimani was going to either stop the plotting that was going on or decrease other risk to the United States,” the California Democrat said on CNN.