democrats-in-swing-districts-aim-to-head-off-far-left-2020-candidates

January 11, 2020 | 12: 15pm

House Democrats from swing districts – those most at risk of losing their seats in November – are flocking to Joe Biden’s camp, terrified that a far-left presidential candidate like Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders will doom their re-election chances.

“I am definitely concerned that someone who’s more on the fringes would have a hard time winning our state themselves,” Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Penn.) told Politico Saturday. Lamb endorsed Biden in December.

“The wrong person at the top of the ticket … there would be down-ballot carnage all across the country,” said Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.). “I think that people are starting to recognize it.”

More than 30 Democratic freshmen represent districts that voted for President Trump in 2016.

“If we’re going to campaign on issues like Medicare for All and free college for everybody, we’re not going to have a winning message in 2020,” said Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), whose upstate district went for Trump in 2016 with 55 percent of the vote.

But Brindisi and other moderates say they’re still on the fence, and are listening to overtures from Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Mike Bloomberg — leaving the field fractured with only three weeks to go before the Iowa caucuses.