democrats-announce-impeachment-trial-will-go-to-senate-vote

President Donald Trump derided his impeachment as a “con” on Wednesday as Democratic leaders announced the team that will lead the trial in the Senate.

“Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump tweeted seconds after Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, unveiled the seven-member trial team.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also dismissed Pelosi’s announcement in a statement slamming the impeachment “sham.”

“The only thing Speaker Pelosi has achieved with this sham, illegitimate impeachment process, is to prove she is focused on politics instead of the American people,” according to Grisham.

“The naming of these managers does not change a single thing. President Trump has done nothing wrong,” she said.