Democratic debate: Sanders denies making ‘a woman can’t win’ remark as Warren shades male candidates

January 14, 2020 | 10: 24pm | Updated January 14, 2020 | 10: 25pm

It was the moment Democratic debate watchers were waiting for … and it was largely a dud.

Sen. Bernie Sanders at Tuesday’s seventh Democratic debate in Iowa denied privately telling Sen. Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win a presidential election.

“Well, as a matter of fact, I didn’t say it,” the Vermont lawmaker said.

“Anybody knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be president of the United States.”

Warren said she disagreed but tried to ease the tension.

“Bernie is my friend and I’m not here to fight with Bernie,” she said.

CNN moderators didn’t press Sanders on his claim.

Warren, of Massachusetts, then took a shot at all the men on stage for losing elections.

“Look at the men on this stage,” she said. “Collectively, they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women. Amy and me,” referring to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

