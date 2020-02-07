democratic-debate:-live-updates-from-new-hampshire

Seven of the top Democrats will take the stage in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday night, a debate that comes after the Iowa caucuses and President Trump’s acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial and before the first-in-the-nation primary election in New Hampshire.The Democrats emerged from the disarray of Iowa, with Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders topping the field. Sanders maintained his edge in the “popular vote” final choice and Buttigieg his slight advantage in state delegate equivalents. Elizabeth Warren finished in third place, and Joe Biden was fourth, a finish that he called a “gut punch.”Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren and Biden will be joined by Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang. To qualify for this debate, candidates had to attract 5% support in four national or state polls out of New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada, or 7% polling in two state polls from the list of qualified polls. Polls were to have been released between December 13, 2019 and 11:59 p.m. ET on February 6.They also needed contributions from 225,000 unique donors, including 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 states, U.S. territories, or the District of Columbia. Donations must also be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on February 6.However, starting with this debate, there will be another way to qualify, too. Candidates meeting a delegate threshold will be able to participate. That is, any candidate allocated at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention based on the results of the Iowa caucuses on February 3 will qualify.

As Bernie Sanders stood in a room adorned with the banners of corporate giants like Bank of America, Fidelity and Comcast, he asked his suit-and-tie-wearing audience why the country is working for the wealthy and not for the working class. “I like Pete Buttigieg. Nice guy,” Sanders said on Friday in Bedford, New Hampshire. “But we are in a moment where billionaires control not only our economy but our political life.” “I’m reading some headlines from newspapers about Pete Buttigieg,” he continued. “‘Pete Buttigieg has most exclusive billionaire donors of any Democrat’….That was from Forbes. The Hill: ‘Pete Buttigieg tops billionaire donor list.’ Fortune: ‘Pete Buttigieg takes lead as big business candidate in 2020 field.’ Washington Post: ‘Pete Buttigieg lures even closer look from Wall Street donors following strong Iowa caucus performance.’ Forbes Magazine: ‘Here are the billionaires backing Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.'”The criticism of Buttigieg issued from Sanders’ complaint about another “nice guy” in the primary race, multi-billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who, Sanders noted, is “spending millions to buy the election.””How do we feel about living in so-called democracy when a billionaire multiple time over can do that? How do we feel when we have candidates in the Democratic party taking money from billionaires?” Sanders asked, in a slap at both Bloomberg and Buttigieg.

With 100% of the precinct results now in, according to the Iowa Democratic Party, Sanders maintained his edge in the “popular vote” final choice and Buttigieg his slight advantage in state delegate equivalents.CBS News estimates that as of Thursday night, Sanders and Buttigieg have amassed the same number of national delegates – 10 each – along with 6 for Warren, pending further CBS News estimates of the remaining national delegates. Iowa has 41 total. — Adam Brewster, Anthony Salvanto and Caroline Linton