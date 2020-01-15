democratic-debate:-elizabeth-warren-appears-to-snub-bernie-sanders’-post-debate-handshake

January 15, 2020 | 12: 06am

So much for the inner-party lovefest.

Elizabeth Warren appeared to snub fellow Sen. Bernie Sanders’ offering of a handshake at the end of Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, a possible sign that the bad blood between the two isn’t going away anytime soon.

With the field’s six candidates exchanging sporting pats on the back at the contest’s conclusion, Warren first shook the hand of former Vice President Joe Biden, before moving on to Sanders.

Sanders, of Vermont, began to extend his right hand out towards Warren, but the Massachusetts lawmaker kept her clasped hands raised close to her torso as the two exchanged words.

The audio from CNN’s coverage had already been cut, but the seemingly tense moment followed a public rehashing in the debate of Sanders’ allegedly telling Warren that a woman couldn’t win the general election.

Sanders reportedly made the comment during a closed-door meeting between the two lawmakers in 2018, but he maintained during Tuesday night’s debate that it was “incomprehensible” he’d say such a thing.

Warren insisted that Sanders did utter the cutting remark — but said that she liked a woman’s odds of besting President Trump in November given their election records relative to the male Democratic candidates.

As Sanders raised his hand in a defensive gesture, billionaire hedge-funder Tom Steyer entered the exchange to put his own hand on Sanders’ back.

“I don’t know what they were saying,” Steyer told MSNBC. “Whatever they were going on between each other, I was trying to get out of the way as fast as possible.”

But both Sanders and Warren continued their apparent verbal sparring for another few seconds before finally heading towards separate sides of the stage.