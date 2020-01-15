democratic-debate:-biden-and-sanders-spar-over-iraq-war-votes

January 14, 2020 | 10: 29pm

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders butted heads over the Iraq War during Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate in Iowa.

The Vermont lawmaker noted that he had aggressively fought against a 2002 measure to green-light military action against Iraq and called the invasion “the worst foreign policy blunder in the modern history of this country.”

“I did everything I could to prevent that war,” Sanders said. “Joe saw it differently.”

Biden acknowledged his 2002 vote to authorize military action was “a mistake” but touted his role in the Obama administration helping to reduce US military presence.

“It was a mistake and I acknowledged that, but the man who argued against the war, Barack Obama, picked me to be vice president … and turned to me and asked me to end the war,” Biden said.

“It was a mistaken vote but my record on everything else we’ve done, I’ll compare it to anyone else on this stage.”