democratic-candidate-pete-buttigieg-raised-$24-million-in-final-quarter-of-2019

January 1, 2020 | 10: 13am

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the final quarter of 2019, his campaign announced on Wednesday.

The three-month take by the mayor of South Bend, Ind., surpassed the $19.2 million his campaign raised in the third quarter.

Buttigieg, the first of the Democratic candidates to disclose fourth-quarter donations, raised more than $76 million from more than 730,000 individuals during 2019, campaign manager Mike Schmuhl said in a statement to CNN.

“Pete has demonstrated that he has the appeal, message, and leadership to build a winning organization to not only secure the nomination, but to defeat Donald Trump this year,” Schmuhl said in the note.

Buttigieg clashed with Sen. Elizabeth Warren last month during the Democratic debate over his attending a Napa Valley fundraiser with billionaire donors amid $900 bottles of wine and chandeliers made of Swarovski crystals.

“We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next president of the United States,” Warren of Massachusetts said. “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.”

Buttigieg responded by nothing how wealthy Warren and the other Democratic candidates are.

“You know, according to Forbes magazine, I’m literally the only person on this stage who is not a millionaire or a billionaire,” he said. “So this is important. This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass. If I pledge — if I pledge never to be in the company of a progressive Democratic donor, I couldn’t be up here. Senator, your net worth is 100 times mine.”

Candidates have until Jan. 31 to disclose their fourth-quarter totals to the Federal Election Commission.