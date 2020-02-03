democrat-front-runners-clash-as-they-wow-iowa-with-rock-shows-and-raucous-rallies

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders traded barbed remarks over the weekend as the Democratic presidential front-runners circled each other in Iowa ahead of the state’s vote today (Monday).

They spent the final 48 hours before the caucuses pushing different visions for America and for how to beat Donald Trump as they held campaign events that contrasted in energy and emotion.

Biden, Barack Obama’s vice president for eight years, doubled down on his core message that he is best placed to beat Trump, raising doubts about his Left-wing rivals’ electability.

While not naming Sanders, he demanded that those pledging progressive policies reveal the cost, saying Trump would “eat us alive” with such a pitch.

Sanders drew crowds of up to 3,000, appearing alongside rock bands including Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver at raucous rallies packed with millennials. In contrast to Biden’s message of “restoring the soul of America”, Sanders pledged “political revolution” and vowed to take on the “billionaire class”. He took a swipe at moderates, saying he was challenging the “Democratic Party establishment”.

Both men have been in the top two in polls of who Democrats want as their nominee for most of the past two years.



Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the Prairie Hill Pavilion January 27, 2020 in Marion, Iowa.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Biden has already run for the Democratic nomination twice, falling well short in 1988 and losing to Mr Obama in 2008. Sanders lost out to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Their ages — Biden is 77, Sanders 78 — mean neither would realistically run again if they lose this time. They would already be the oldest presidents ever elected if they win this year.

Iowa is only the first of 50 states to vote for their choice to take on Mr Trump in November’s election, but its position gives it unusual significance.

An unexpected victory here and the dynamics of the race can shift, creating momentum. But underperform and voters could start looking elsewhere.

Biden and Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, are the most recognisable candidates for each side of the party’s fundamental split – moderates who want to turn the clock back to before Mr Trump took office versus progressives vowing to overhaul America’s economy and society.

Biden, speaking at Waterloo in Iowa’s north east on Saturday, took aim at his chief rival. “The old saying is talk is cheap,” he said. “Well, in politics talk is sometimes very expensive, especially when you don’t tell people how you’re going to pay for what you tell them your going to do. How much is it going to cost, Medicare for All, how much is it gonna cost forgiving all student debt, how much is it gonna cost?”

Fifty miles away in Cedar Rapids, Sanders said: “People have been demanding an agenda that works for workers, not just the 1 per cent. That’s what this campaign is about.”

But the two men are not alone in having a chance of victory. Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, is polling third in Iowa despite never having held national office.

A Harvard and Oxford graduate, Buttigieg hopes to be the youngest person elected to the White House and the first openly gay president. He has positioned himself as a moderate, playing up his six-months military service in Afghanistan and his Christian faith.

Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator, is competing with Mr Sanders to lead the Left-wing, pushing a message of “big structural change”. She soared in national polls earlier in the year, briefly overtaking Biden into first spot, but has since fallen back.

Other hopefuls include Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota senator who touts her ability to win in Republican areas, Andrew Yang, a tech entrepreneur who has connected by talking about those losing out from the digital economy, and billionaire Tom Steyer.

Mike Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, who has spent more than $200 million in recent weeks after announcing a late bid, will skip Iowa, banking on sweeping in on a moderate ticket if Biden stumbles.