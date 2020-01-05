democrat-candidates-dance-around-qassem-soleimani,-iran-on-campaign-trail

January 4, 2020 | 7: 44pm

Democratic Presidential hopefuls rhetorically danced around the American airstrikes in Iraq last week, with at least one candidate refusing to name the Iranian general killed in the attack in their Saturday stump speeches.

Senator Bernie Sanders targeted President Trump’s decision-making style in a speech in Iowa, but stopped short of outright condemnation of the attack.

“As I said yesterday, I am deeply concerned that President Trump’s actions represent a dangerous escalation that brings us closer to yet another disastrous war in the Middle East,” he told an audience in Dubuque, a month before the Iowa caucuses.

He did not name the Iranian Quds Force Commander, Qassem Soleimani, who was allegedly “torn to shreds” by the airstrikes in Baghdad Friday.

Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, who was campaigning in Vinton, Iowa, on Saturday, speculated if the attack was premature — echoing claims from top Congressional Dems who said they weren’t informed ahead of time.

“I just want to say one thing very briefly about Soleimani being killed,” Biden said. “There should be no [empathy] for this guy. The hope is the president at least has a plan . . . I don’t know yet, whether or not he is prepared, for what is likely to come.”

Meanwhile, Sanders joined his Democratic Congressional colleagues Friday in calling for legislation to assert control over President Trump’s military maneuvering against Iran with a pair of legislative actions filed in the wake of the airstrikes.

Sanders and California Rep. Ro Khanna introduced a bill Friday that would choke off all federal funding for troops taking offensive action against Iran unless Congress approves.

Sanders and Khanna – two of Congress’ most left-leaning members – touted their measure as a matter of justice for the working class.

“It will ultimately be the children of working-class families who will have to fight and die in a new Middle East conflict — not the children of the billionaire class,” they said in a statement.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) introduced a resolution that would block any further hostilities with Iran until Congress authorizes a formal declaration of war, The Hill reported.

While House Democrats have enough votes to pass Khanna’s bill, odds are it would never be taken up by the Republican-majority Senate.

Kaine’s resolution, on the other hand, can’t be blocked from reaching the Senate floor.

But Trump would have to sign it for it to become law – making the chance of its ultimate passage remote.

