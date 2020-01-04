demi-rose-shows-off-her-assets-in-new-social-media-snaps-[photos]

Demi RoseDemi Rose Official Instagram (demirosemawby)

Demi Rose is living the high life. The model has apparently been travelling the world from one exotic location to the next, but has shown no sign of tiring of her luxurious lifestyle. The 24-year-old model posted a very revealing snap of her soaking up the sunshine as she laid out on a bed of palm leaves.

Her skimpy black and caramel crochet bikini gave an eyeful of her ample cleavage and helped to accentuate her curvaceous figure. Demi looked playful as she pulled on her string bikini laces, accentuating her tiny waist, and let her dark chestnut locks flow down over the sand. She shared the racy photo from her latest holiday in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco on Mexico’s east coast, adding the cheeky caption: ‘Do damage to you but you love it.’

Demi is no stranger to rocking risqué looks in public. Demi Rose has been gaining quite the following on Instagram. The model has been trying to make a name for herself and it looks like she is making great strides in her career.

Demi Rose shot to fame after she was romantically linked to Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex. But now it looks like Demi is trying to leave that claim to fame behind her.

However, she has managed to leverage that notoriety to launch herself as a model. So far, she has about 9.2million followers. Quite the following. Demi has been keeping herself busy. Demi Rose looks gorgeous and she is working hard to capitalize on it, posting scintillating snaps whenever she can and taking one modelling assignment after another.

Despite her work, the model insisted to MailOnline she sticks to her ‘healthy’ routine and she admitted nuts are the fattiest foods she eats.

In September last year, Demi revealed: ‘I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine… Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter.’

