demi-lovato’s-new-song-anyone-was-‘cry-for-help’-before-overdose

Demi Lovato’s anticipated Grammy performance will no doubt be an emotional one, as the new track she’ll be singing holds a profound meaning for her.

The 27-year-old singer has spoken candidly about new song Anyone to reveal that it was written and recorded before her near-fatal overdose at her Californian home in 2018.

‘I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,’ she told Zane Lowe for New Music Daily. ‘And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, “How did nobody listen to this song and think, Let’s help this girl?”‘

The former child star disclosed that she recorded it ‘in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t’.

‘I even listen back to it and I’m like, “Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself”‘, she continued.

Demi recalled listening to her new music when she finally felt ‘awake’ after recovering in hospital a week later.

‘I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking: If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song,’ she recalled.

Demi overdosed on heroin and was revived by Narcan, an emergency nasal spray used to treat opioid overdoses, or suspected opioid overdoses, before being rushed to hospital.

She said she still has to be cautious about befriending people who aren’t ‘conducive to her journey’ of recovery, adding: ‘You still have to make a decision every time like, “Is this somebody I want around?”

‘If it’s not conducive to your journey that you want to be on, there’s no reason for them to be around. I think I still have that error of judgment.

‘You learn, for your entire life, red flags [and] things to look for.

‘Unless you’re 100 years old with a bunch of life experience, you’re never going to know right away who’s good for you and who’s not. Sometimes you get fooled.’

The Grammys will take place on Monday, 27 January 2020.

