demi-lovato-will-perform-song-she-wrote-‘days-before-near-fatal-overdose’-at-the-grammys-2020

Demi Lovato announced her comeback performance will be at the Grammys 2020, but the song she’s set to sing will be even more poignant, as she reportedly recorded it ‘days before’ her near-fatal overdose.

The Sorry Not Sorry star, 27, was hospitalised in July 2018 with a suspected overdose after reportedly relapsing on her sobriety and almost died, before spending months working on her recovery.

She announced that her comeback performance a year and a half later would be at the Grammy awards, and sources claim the song she will be performing will be pretty special.

The song will be one she recorded just days before the ordeal, according to TMZ, and will ‘mark the fulfilment of a promise she made to herself after nearly dying’.

The Grammys will be Demi’s first live performance since the suspected overdose, and the track, recorded four days earlier, will ‘reflect her state of mind during that time in her life’.

It is said to be a big ballad-style song, which Demi promised herself would be the first song she would perform at a big venue if she had the chance, while she was recovering in hospital.

The title of the new track is yet to be revealed, but sources claim Demi will release it after the performance.

As well as her performance at the Grammys, Demi has also been confirmed to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, a week later.

Demi had tweeted about recording a new album before she ended up in hospital in 2018 and she is reportedly set to release a full studio album in the ‘first half of 2020’, which will include the single.

She posted in July 2018: ‘Recording my new album and I just hit a note so high I peed a little. Never been more proud of a song in my life..’

It’s not known if the track referred to in the tweets is the song she will be performing, but fans are eagerly awaiting new music from Demi this year.

The Grammys will take place on Monday, 27 January 2020.





