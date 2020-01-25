demi-lovato-reveals-motherhood-plans-but-doesn’t-know-if-it-will-be-with-‘a-man-or-a-woman’

Demi Lovato has opened up about her plans to start a family in the next ten years, but admitted it could be with either a male or female partner.

The Confident star, 27, revealed she has realised that success and fame aren’t the things that make you happy in life, and she prefers her connections with her friends and family.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1: ‘I think at some point in this decade I want to start a family. That would be dope.

‘All of this [success] is great and it’s beautiful and I’m lucky and I’m blessed and I’m grateful, but I’ve learned that clearly if all of this made you happy, I wouldn’t have ended up where I did.’

Demi added: ‘When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family, I think about my friends, I think about my team. I think about… connections, soul connections, meaningful relationships.’

She explained that she would be open to settling down and starting a family with either a male or female partner, adding: ‘I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman, but I just know that at some point I would love to do that [start a family] this decade.

‘And if it doesn’t happen this decade, maybe the next, I don’t know. We’ll see. But I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success.’

Demi is about to perform for the first time since her near-fatal suspected overdose in 2018, with her first performance set to take place at the Grammy awards on 27 January.

She is also confirmed to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2 February.





