demi-lovato-receives-standing-ovation-after-super-bowl-national-anthem-performance

Demi Lovato continued her comeback with a well-received performance of the US national anthem during the Super Bowl.

The US pop star, who performed at the Grammys last week nearly two years after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose, sang The Star Spangled Banner before the NFL’s showpiece event in Miami, Florida.

Wearing a white jumpsuit, the 27-year-old delivered a flawless rendition of the song.

Writing on Instagram afterwards, Lovato described the moment as a “dream come true”.

Lovato was praised online for her performance and received a standing ovation from fans inside the Hard Rock Stadium.

Writing on Twitter, one viewer said: “Demi Lovato ROCKED the national anthem. What a voice.”

Another commented: “WOW Demi Lovato, that was freaking amazing.”

Many fans also speculated Lovato’s performance equalled that of Whitney Houston, whose 1991 Super Bowl rendition of The Star Spangled Banner is widely seen as the gold standard.

Shortly before taking to the stage, Lovato shared one of her tweets from 2010, predicting that one day she would perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Super Bowl 2020 half-time show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira earned praise for their high octane performance during the half time show, which came after last year’s critically panned performance from Maroon 5.

In singing the anthem, Lovato joins artists including Lady Gaga, Pink and Christina Aguilera.

Lovato paused her career after she suffered a drug overdose in the summer of 2018. She later said she was “grateful” to be alive.

She made her comeback at the 2020 Grammy Awards last month, where she performed new track Anyone.

With reporting by Press Association.​