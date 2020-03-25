Demi Lovato Is Reportedly Dating Actor Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is now dating actor Max Ehrich, People reported. 
The news comes after Ehrich posted videos of himself cuddling with Lovato’s pups Batman and Ella on Instagram Stories — meaning the couple could already be self-isolating together to stay safe from the coronavirus.

Ehrich has appeared in soap opera The Young and the Restless, for which he’s been nominated for four Daytime Emmy awards for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series. He also looks like this without a shirt on:

Perhaps more importantly, Ehrich hints in the above Instagram post that he’s had a “quarantine stay” somewhere presumably other than his home, where he could access more of his clothing. But as Lovato commented, it’s totally “fine” by her.

Lovato hasn’t publicly commented about their relationship, but thanks to Ehrich dropping hints, we’ll assume they’re currently doing a lot of this:

