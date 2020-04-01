demi-lovato-and-her-“angel”:-get-all-the-details-about-the-singer’s-instagram-actions.

Demi Lovato has got a new “angel”. Last week, we all witnessed the pop star popping into her new beau’s Instagram live and now she calls him “angel”.

The “angel”

Like we all know, during this quarantine situation, Demi is staying with her new beau Max Ehrich the 28-year-old actor. The couple was also spotted at a supermarket together shopping for things before the quarantine. On Monday, the 30th of March, Ehrich posted a picture with Demi’s puppy named Batman. Demi in return commented saying, “My angels” on the picture.

What has been happening between the two?

Demi Lovato hasn’t confirmed anything about the relationship between the two. However, the last two weeks have been giving us a lot of insight into what the two may be up to. The couple had met back in January and fans have been buzzing a lot about them since then.

The two have been posing content back and forth on Instagram. The two definitely have more going on.

Demi Lovato set to Donate Funds:

Demi had proposed to donate $5 for every item that has been sold from her upcoming Fabletics. This will go into the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Ehrich responds to this announcement as well

Actor sings on Instagram:

We saw Ehrich sing with his beautiful voice and post it on Instagram. Nevertheless, he captioned one of them “4D <3” which surely did not go unnoticed. The “Young and Restless” actor surely is an angel-like we all are seeing.

We are waiting for more news and what they are up to. Fans are definitely waiting for the two to make this official. Hopefully, this will happen after the outbreak subsides. Nonetheless, we couldn’t be happier.