dem-senators-not-feeling-good-about-impeachment-witness-chances

January 22, 2020 | 4: 55pm | Updated January 22, 2020 | 4: 59pm

WASHINGTON — Downcast Democrats have virtually abandoned all hope that the witnesses they want will testify in President Trump’s impeachment trial.

In a marathon debate on Tuesday which lasted until 2 a.m., 11 amendments submitted by Democrats to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s impeachment rules were voted-down along party lines.

“I have to say, most sadly and angry for me has been how strongly Trump has these Senators in his grip,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) charged Wednesday. “I wanted to be hopeful and I was optimistic, but I have to say I don’t see it.

“As of today, I see no realistic prospect that witnesses and documents will be forthcoming unless my colleagues show some greater backbone and courage.”

Democrats have repeatedly called on White House officials including Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton to testify.

Senate Democrats need just four GOP senators to reach the 51-vote majority threshold. But their motions were jammed through on Tuesday, when the Senate was debating and voting on the rules of the trial — and McConnell, who put forth those rules, said the trial will allow the matter of witnesses to be taken up only after the six days of opening arguments by the House impeachment manager and Trump’s defense team.

When asked if he believed any Republicans would break with their party and join Democrats in calling for additional witnesses and evidence when the matter gets taken up again next week, veteran Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy also didn’t believe they had the numbers.

“I don’t think so. If we do have anybody I think it’ll be one or two here or one or two there,” he speculated. “I think that’s unfortunate.”

House impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler, (D-NY) speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on Wednesday. AP

Moderate Republicans including Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Cory Gardner (Colo.) and Lamar Alexander (Tenn.) previously said they would be open to hearing from the likes of Bolton, but later in the trial, after opening arguments, per the McConnell rules, which follow the pattern of the rules used in the 1999 Bill Clinton impeachment trial.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday morning vowed to continue to seek additional votes on witnesses later in the trial.

“Right now, we haven’t heard them [Republicans] wanting any witnesses at all, so our first quest is to continue to focus our efforts and focus the American people on the need for a fail trial which means witnesses and documents, witnesses and documents that reflect the truth,” Schumer said.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that a number of Senate Democrats are privately discussing the possibility of striking a witness deal with Republicans that would pave the way for Hunter Biden’s testimony.

In return for the testimony of Joe Biden’s embattled son — which Republicans have repeatedly called for — the Democrats would seek testimony from a key administration official, such as Bolton, several Democratic officials told the paper.