delta-jet-dumps-fuel-on-school-playground-before-emergency-landing-at-lax

January 14, 2020 | 5: 17pm

At least 17 children and nine adults were injured on Tuesday when a Delta Airlines plane flying over the Los Angeles area dumped engine fuel on an elementary school playground before making an emergency landing, officials and reports said.

More than 70 firefighters and paramedics were at the Park Avenue Elementary School, assessing the patients suffering from minor injuries, including skin irritation, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter.

Two classes were outside when the liquid rained down shortly before noon, Los Angeles City Fire spokesperson Nicholas Prange told the Los Angeles Times.

The jet, a Delta Airlines Boeing 777, heading to Shanghai had mechanical issues and was returning to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff — when it started dripping fuel, according to KTLA5.

It landed safely back at LAX, multiple outlets reported.

“Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX,” an airline spokesperson told The Post in a statement, making no mention of the 26 injured.

“The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight,” the statement said. “We will provide more information as it becomes available.”