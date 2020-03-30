dell’s-mind-bending-super-league-pay-rise

NRL great Wendell Sailor has revealed how his price exploded within days through the Super League war, from $22,500 per season to a $2 million offer.

Sailor was a rising star at the Brisbane Broncos when Super League began poaching players from the ARL, sparking a signing frenzy that made footballers rich. He was reportedly on $22,500 for his breakout season in 1994.

Sailor, who continued that year’s Kangaroo tour prior to the signing blitz hit in 1995, made the decision to stick to the Broncos because the Super League war was warming up just. Before it had been considered even, the winger’s wage a lot more than tripled to $75,000 per season.

“I was fortunate to be on a Kangaroos tour, because Willie Carne was injured,” Sailor told Triple M.

“[Kangaroos coach] Bob Fulton was an enormous fan, there is a Steve Menzies and myself … Jimmy guys and Serdaris like this, Jason Smith. In order that put me in good stead.

Wendell Sailor during his time with the Brisbane Broncos. (Sydney Morning Herald)

“Ninety-five, there is a little bit of discuss Super League coming around, I believe I’d re-signed for just two or three more years [with Brisbane]. Not on massive money, since they had all of the big dogs.

“But my manager at that time, Barry Collins, said, ‘Look, if this Super League will come in John [Ribot, Broncos then Super League chief executive], this is exactly what Dell will get’. THEREFORE I signed off on that.

“Affirmed, overnight … it went bang just. My manager rang me and said, ‘Mate, merely to inform you, I’ve got a [$100,000 signing bonus] cheque for you personally and you’re on $300,000 for the initial year, $300,000 for the next year, $350,000 the 3rd year’.”

Within 24 hours, Sailor had tripled his salary again. And suddenly, he previously an individual six-figure cheque worth a lot more than that that original upgraded salary; later deploying it to get his mum and dad a residence and car.

Nonetheless it wasn’t quite over, because this is a period when many players were ‘double-dipping’; signing contracts with both Super League and ARL, to help keep their options open before eventually taking the very best deal. Broncos players were locked in with Super League, but had an offer to consult with ARL representatives.

Sailor and Brisbane teammates – barring Allan Langer, a brilliant League marquee man – took a gathering in an exclusive room at Sydney Airport days later with ARL heavies Phil Gould and James Packer.

The ARL produced an astounding offer that amounted to a lot more than $2 million; double the Super League offer. Sailor was 20 years-old at that time.

Wendell Sailor playing for the Broncos in the 1998 reunification season; the initial of the NRL era. (Sydney Morning Herald)

“I said, ‘Look, in all honesty, I’ve signed. I simply came to pay attention to what you are going to say’,” Sailor recalled saying to Gould.

“He said, ‘Bob Fulton’s got an enormous rap you. I know you are at the Broncos now. If there is a club you would like to go to, we are able to organise that’.

“I said, ‘But I’ve already taken a cheque’. And he said, ‘No, no, our lawyers will grab the tab. So, this is exactly what we’ll do for you personally.

“‘You give us your money [details] and we’ll put half of a million dollars in your money on the next few days. The initial year you’ll go $500,000, second $500,000 and third year $550,000’.

“That’s what he said and I’m sitting there going, ‘What?! I was on like 75 grand four days ago! But because I’m loyal and I did so the proper thing, when I left there I made the proper decision and stuck with the Broncos.”

Sailor’s total offer from the ARL was 91 times a lot more than his rookie pay at the Broncos. The Super League deal he accepted was still 47 times better; and nearly seven times much better than his initial contract upgrade in 1995. It had been a time of staggering largesse for rugby league that, given the existing coronavirus shutdown, is hard to assume reoccurring ever.

Sailor said he could have nominated Manly had he chosen to become listed on an NRL club – which may have already been a wise move. THE OCEAN Eagles won the 1996 ARL premiership and were grand finalists from 1995-97.

Sailor won the Super League title with Brisbane in 1997, then your first NRL premiership in the 1998 season once the competition was reunited. The Queensland Origin star won another Brisbane NRL premiership in 2000, before leaving following the next season to play rugby union – again for massive money.