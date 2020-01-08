deliveroo-plans-to-shift-staff-to-edinburgh-amid-funding-delay

Deliveroo is set to shift some of its operations from London to Scotland in a sign the food delivery app is taking steps to reduce the speed at which it is burning through cash.

Deliveroo said it will open a new headquarters in Edinburgh in April. The move will create 60 new jobs in the city, with roles for software engineers, data scientists and product managers.

In future, the company said it plans to move more of its existing teams to the city, including technical divisions, to work alongside Cultivate, an Edinburgh-based software company Deliveroo bought last year.

Ten Cultivate employees will also be joining Deliveroo, alongside the 60 new hires, the company said on Wednesday.

It said the move gave it access to “an excellent talent pool of high skilled people and university graduates”, and reflected the “strength of the tech sector and the scale of our ambition for Edinburgh”.

The timing of the decision is likely to prompt questions over whether it is part of a wider move by Deliveroo to trim costs.

According to research from Tech Nation, the median salary for all technology roles in London is more than £10,000 higher than it was in Edinburgh, at around £53,300.

Office rents are also cheaper in the Scottish capital. Recent figures from Savills suggested companies would pay on average £65 per square foot in the City of London, compared to around £35 per square foot in central Edinburgh.