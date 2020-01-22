delhi-wakes-up-to-severe-fog;-air,-rail-traffic-disrupted

Dense fog drastically reduced the visibility.

Delhi woke up to severe fog this morning that disrupted air and rail traffic as minimum temperature in the city plummeted to 7 Degrees Celsius.

Five flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, news agency ANI reported. Twenty-two trains were delayed in the Northern Railway region amid low visibility.

Several airlines, including SpiceJet and Vistara, had earlier tweeted that the dense fog is likely to affect the arrivals and departures.

#WeatherUpdate Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) at Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/u9dvEZRAK7. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 21, 2020

#TravelUpdate : Due to dense fog in Delhi, arrivals/departures from Delhi are likely to get impacted. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/EM5k6dXEYv — Vistara (@airvistara) January 22, 2020

Traffic movement on roads slowed down in the national capital this morning, creating difficulty for morning commuters, showed short clips posted by ANI.

One of the videos showed how the visibility had reduced drastically at around 6 in the morning.

#WATCH Delhi: A dense layer of fog covers the national capital this morning. Visuals from Sarita Vihar. pic.twitter.com/njvMgHhRXF — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Dense layer of fog on Barapullah flyover, this morning. pic.twitter.com/NhlqAzgUbb — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

Despite heavy fog, the maximum temperature will hover around 20 Degree Celsius, weather office has predicted.

On Tuesday, the weather office had said that cold spell will continue in the national capital this month.

“With another Western Disturbance expected in coming days, its safe to say that mercury levels will climb up only in February,” Senior Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Kuldeep Srivastava told news agency IANS.

The year 2019 ended with a record of the longest cold spell since 1997, he added. “Cloud layer in December and cold winds from the North were the biggest factor behind so many cold days in a single month,” he said.