delhi-tops-crime-chart-with-over-2-lakh-cases-in-2018:-report

New Delhi:

Delhi topped the crime chart over 18 other metropolitan cities, with over two lakh such incidents reported in the national capital in 2018, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

A total of 2,25,977 incidents of crime were reported in the national capital in 2018, followed by Mumbai (40,757), Chennai (20,160) and Kolkata (19,682 incidents of crime).

According to the data, there were over 1,200 rape cases among the 12,445 violent crimes committed in Delhi in 2018.

It also said 6,063 cases of kidnapping were reported in the national capital in 2018, followed by 2,444 cases of robbery and 1,215 rape cases.

Among other violent crimes, 11 cases of attempt to commit rape, 23 cases of rioting, 25 cases of dacoity and 126 cases of arson were reported.

A total of 513 murder cases and 529 attempt-to-murder cases were reported in Delhi in 2018, according to the data.